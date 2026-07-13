JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, presents to Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), the Commander Fusata Iida memorial during a visit at MCBH, July 1, 2026. DeTrinis and Saito honored the Klipper and Iida memorials, acknowledging the warrior spirit of both service members. The visit served as a poignant reminder of the deep history and growing bond between the JMSDF and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Courtesy asset)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2026 02:50
|Photo ID:
|9818227
|VIRIN:
|260717-M-SF900-1006
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|915.25 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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