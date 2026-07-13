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    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH [Image 4 of 6]

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    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), salute the Commander Fusata Iida Memorial site during a visit at MCBH, July 1, 2026. DeTrinis and Saito honored the Klipper and Iida memorials, acknowledging the warrior spirit of both service members. The visit served as a poignant reminder of the deep history and growing bond between the JMSDF and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Courtesy asset)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 02:50
    Photo ID: 9818224
    VIRIN: 260717-M-SF900-1004
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH
    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH
    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH
    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH
    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH
    JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH

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    MCBH
    Hawaii
    Memorial
    Honor
    JMSFD

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