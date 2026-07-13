JMSFD Chief of Staff Honors The Fallen at MCBH

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, right, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), salute the Commander Fusata Iida Memorial site during a visit at MCBH, July 1, 2026. DeTrinis and Saito honored the Klipper and Iida memorials, acknowledging the warrior spirit of both service members. The visit served as a poignant reminder of the deep history and growing bond between the JMSDF and the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Courtesy asset)