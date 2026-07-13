George Washington Conducts Replenishment at Sea

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An AS-332 Super Puma helicopter, attached to USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10), delivers cargo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a replenishment-at-sea evolution in the Philippine Sea, July 17, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Vilardi)