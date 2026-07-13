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    George Washington Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 3 of 3]

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    George Washington Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Anthony Vilardi 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    An AS-332 Super Puma helicopter, attached to USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE-10), delivers cargo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a replenishment-at-sea evolution in the Philippine Sea, July 17, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Vilardi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 04:19
    Photo ID: 9818207
    VIRIN: 260717-N-VQ739-1034
    Resolution: 4730x3379
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 3 of 3], by SA Anthony Vilardi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CVN73
    PACFLEET
    7thFleet
    USSGW
    RAS

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