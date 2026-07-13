Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill

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From left to right, Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Able Seaman Medic Sienna Williams, Lieutenant Elliot Heeney, nursing officer, RAN, U.S. Navy (USN) Lt. Alec Zamarripa, family medicine physician assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and USN Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Maldonado-Santiago, PP26 independent duty corpsman, work together to assess a simulated casualty in the senior sailors’ mess during an all-hands damage control drill aboard RAN amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 18, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)