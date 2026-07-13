(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Ensign Caroline Lui 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Maldonado-Santiago, independent duty corpsman assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), right, assesses the intervention as Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Able Seaman Medic Sienna Williams, left, examines a simulated casualty in the senior sailors’ mess during an all-hands damage control drill aboard RAN amphibious Bay-class Landing Ship Dock (LSD) HMAS Choules (L100), at sea, July 18, 2026. Approximately 113 PP26 personnel from Australia, Canada, Germany, and the U.S. have embarked on Choules, which is providing transport and logistics support to the mission across multiple mission stops. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Caroline H. Lui)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.18.2026 02:03
    Photo ID: 9818185
    VIRIN: 260718-N-IK052-1038
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Caroline Lui, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill
    Pacific Partnership 2026 medical team responds alongside Royal Australian Navy HMAS Choules (L100) during damage control drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    damage control drill
    medical drill
    HMAS Choules
    Pacific Partnership
    PP26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery