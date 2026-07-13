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    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test [Image 23 of 23]

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    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jade Venegas  

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Conor Hunnum, athletic director, Semper Fit, Marine Corps Community Services, hands out a certificate to a child after conducting the Lil Leatherneck physical fitness event at Sgt. Maj. Porter Field at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The event encouraged physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork by having participants complete the Presidential Physical Fitness Test alongside Marine Corps inspired physical training, combat fitness activities, and leadership development exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 22:47
    Photo ID: 9818116
    VIRIN: 260717-M-GO167-1818
    Resolution: 6256x4171
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test
    Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test

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    MCBH
    Marines
    Hawaii
    Community
    Lil Leatherneck
    Presidential Physical Fitness Test

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