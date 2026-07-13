Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test

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Conor Hunnum, athletic director, Semper Fit, Marine Corps Community Services, hands out a certificate to a child after conducting the Lil Leatherneck physical fitness event at Sgt. Maj. Porter Field at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2026. The event encouraged physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork by having participants complete the Presidential Physical Fitness Test alongside Marine Corps inspired physical training, combat fitness activities, and leadership development exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)