Lil Leathernecks: MCBH Hosts Physical Fitness Events and Presidential Fitness Test

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stephen DeTrinis, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, delivers closing remarks after the Lil Leatherneck physical fitness event at Sgt. Maj. Porter Field at MCBH, July 17, 2026. The event encouraged physical fitness, resilience, and teamwork by having participants complete the Presidential Physical Fitness Test alongside Marine Corps inspired physical training, combat fitness activities, and leadership development exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade K. Venegas)