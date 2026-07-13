The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk

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Two U.S. Air Force rescue helicopters, a HH-60G Pave Hawk, left, and a HH-60W Jolly Green II, both assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, land in clearing during the final training mission and flight of the AKANG’s Pave Hawk helicopters over Southcentral Alaska, July 8, 2026. Since 1990, the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons used the Pave Hawks for personnel recovery operations and to provide lifesaving support during combat and civil search and rescue missions around the world. The AKANG’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters have since been replaced with the HH-60W Jolly Green II model. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)