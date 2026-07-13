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    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk [Image 14 of 22]

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    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk

    ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    176th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force rescue helicopters, a HH-60G Pave Hawk, left, and a HH-60W Jolly Green II, both assigned to the 210th Rescue Squadron, 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, conduct the final training mission and flight of the AKANG’s Pave Hawk helicopters over Southcentral Alaska, July 8, 2026. Since 1990, the 176th Wing’s Rescue Squadrons used the Pave Hawks for personnel recovery operations and to provide lifesaving support during combat and civil search and rescue missions around the world. The AKANG’s HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters have since been replaced with the HH-60W Jolly Green II model. (Alaska National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 16:11
    Photo ID: 9817553
    VIRIN: 260708-Z-HY271-1666
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.45 MB
    Location: ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk [Image 22 of 22], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk
    The AKANG’s 176th Wing bids farewell to the HH-60G Pave Hawk

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    TAGS

    combat search and rescue
    HH-60W Jolly Green II
    HH-60G Pave Hawk
    Alaska
    CSAR

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