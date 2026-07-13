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    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 2 of 5]

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    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi

    ROTA, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 16, 2026) - The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management worked with FEMA to set up a mobile tower trailer donated by the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) to provide public internet access after the fixed cellular tower was toppled during Super Typhoon Bavi.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 14:48
    Photo ID: 9817398
    VIRIN: 260716-D-OG665-2994
    Resolution: 2400x1349
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ROTA, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 5 of 5], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi
    Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi

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    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Natural Disaster
    Super Typhoon
    TyphoonBavi
    Super Typhoon Bavi

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