Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi

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Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 16, 2026) - The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management worked with FEMA to set up a mobile tower trailer donated by the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) to provide public internet access after the fixed cellular tower was toppled during Super Typhoon Bavi.