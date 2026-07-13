Rota, Northern Mariana Islands (July 16, 2026) - The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management worked with FEMA to set up a mobile tower trailer donated by the Information Technology Disaster Resource Center (ITDRC) to provide public internet access after the fixed cellular tower was toppled during Super Typhoon Bavi.
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 14:48
|Photo ID:
|9817396
|VIRIN:
|260716-D-OG665-5791
|Resolution:
|2400x1349
|Size:
|681.11 KB
|Location:
|ROTA, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Temporary Tower Restores Internet Access in Rota After Super Typhoon Bavi [Image 5 of 5], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.