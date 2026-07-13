436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Estaban Figueroa and Kenneth Taylor, 436th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical system apprentices, navigate a challenge during a leadership obstacle course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2026. The obstacle course challenged Airmen to apply teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills in a physically demanding environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9817077
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-IN607-1341
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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