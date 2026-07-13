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    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course [Image 8 of 8]

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    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Estaban Figueroa and Kenneth Taylor, 436th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical system apprentices, navigate a challenge during a leadership obstacle course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2026. The obstacle course challenged Airmen to apply teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills in a physically demanding environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 13:11
    Photo ID: 9817077
    VIRIN: 260710-F-IN607-1341
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Macy Dismore-Mann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course
    436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

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