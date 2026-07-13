436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Estaban Figueroa and Kenneth Taylor, 436th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical system apprentices, navigate a challenge during a leadership obstacle course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2026. The obstacle course challenged Airmen to apply teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills in a physically demanding environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)