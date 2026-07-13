436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Holden Henrickson, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, works with his teammates to complete an obstacle during a leadership course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2026. As part of the five-day annual exercise, the obstacle course reinforced the physical and mental readiness required to support expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9817069
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-IN607-1294
|Resolution:
|4032x6048
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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