436th CES Airmen complete the confidence course

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Holden Henrickson, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, works with his teammates to complete an obstacle during a leadership course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 10, 2026. As part of the five-day annual exercise, the obstacle course reinforced the physical and mental readiness required to support expeditionary operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Macy Dismore-Mann)