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    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service [Image 3 of 4]

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    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Capt. Peter Drasutis 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presents Brig. Gen. John Plunkett with a Meritorious Service Medal during Plunkett’s retirement ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 12, 2026. The medal was presented on an interim basis pending approval of the Legion of Merit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9816608
    VIRIN: 260712-Z-SE049-1028
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Peter Drasutis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service
    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service
    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service
    Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service

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