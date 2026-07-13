Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service

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Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presents Brig. Gen. John Plunkett with a Meritorious Service Medal during Plunkett’s retirement ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 12, 2026. The medal was presented on an interim basis pending approval of the Legion of Merit.