Command Sgt. Maj. Clifford Ockman retires Brig. Gen. John Plunkett’s general officer flag during Plunkett’s retirement ceremony at Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, July 12, 2026, symbolizing the conclusion of Plunkett’s military career after more than 43 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9816600
|VIRIN:
|260712-Z-SE049-1042
|Resolution:
|6038x3952
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service
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