Date Taken: 07.12.2026 Date Posted: 07.17.2026 11:38 Photo ID: 9816600 VIRIN: 260712-Z-SE049-1042 Resolution: 6038x3952 Size: 2.78 MB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Louisiana’s Brig. Gen. John Plunkett retires after more than 43 years of military service [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Duncan Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.