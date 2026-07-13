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    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment [Image 4 of 6]

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    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2026) Lt. j.g. Doc Herrin, left, reads Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyson Brice’s achievements during a reenlistment ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), July 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:15
    Photo ID: 9816420
    VIRIN: 260713-N-DF135-1092
    Resolution: 5610x3740
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment
    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment
    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment
    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment
    DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment

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    Paul Ignatius
    DDG 117
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    US Navy
    reenlistment

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