MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2026) Lt. j.g. Doc Herrin, left, leads Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Tyson Brice in reciting the oath of enlistment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), July 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 10:15
|Photo ID:
|9816418
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-DF135-1077
|Resolution:
|5889x3313
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 117 Holds A Reenlistment [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.