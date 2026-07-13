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    DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5]

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    DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2026) Damage Controlman Fireman Brianna Higuera waits for the hangar bay doors to open during a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), July 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9816415
    VIRIN: 260713-N-DF135-1050
    Resolution: 4355x2450
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    fire drill
    Paul Ignatius
    DDG 117
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    US Navy

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