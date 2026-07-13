MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2026) A Sailor assesses the situation during a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), July 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2026 10:13
|Photo ID:
|9816411
|VIRIN:
|260713-N-DF135-1017
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.