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    DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill [Image 3 of 5]

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    DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    07.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deven Fernandez 

    USS PAUL IGNATIUS (DDG 117)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2026) A Sailor assesses the situation during a fire drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), July 13, 2026. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 10:13
    Photo ID: 9816411
    VIRIN: 260713-N-DF135-1017
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DDG 117 Conducts A Fire Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    fire drill
    Paul Ignatius
    DDG 117
    USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117)
    US Navy

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