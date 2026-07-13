721st Aerial Port Squadron Group Photo for Terminal of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron alongside civilian contractors, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 721st APS’s mission includes developing expert Airmen and providing air transportation services, including handling special cargo, such as hazardous materials and dignified transfers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)