721st Aerial Port Squadron Group Photo for Terminal of the Year

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U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron alongside civilian contractors, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 721st APS provides aerial port services to support five combatant commands, ensuring rapid worldwide mobility at the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)