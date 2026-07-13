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    721st Aerial Port Squadron Group Photo for Terminal of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

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    721st Aerial Port Squadron Group Photo for Terminal of the Year

    GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron alongside civilian contractors, pose for a group photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 16, 2026. The 721st APS provides aerial port services to support five combatant commands, ensuring rapid worldwide mobility at the Global Gateway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Vaughn Weber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 07:09
    Photo ID: 9815963
    VIRIN: 260716-F-WG544-1010
    Resolution: 5355x3563
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 721st Aerial Port Squadron Group Photo for Terminal of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MPS
    721st APS
    Group Photo
    Port
    Ramstein
    Terminal of the Year

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