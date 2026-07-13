NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 10, 2026) Service members attached to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay pick up litter at Pachia Ammos Beach during a community relations event in Crete, Greece, July 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)