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    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL [Image 4 of 6]

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    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL

    GREECE

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 10, 2026) Air Traffic Controller 1st Class John Ammann, attached to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, picks up litter at Pachia Ammos Beach during a community relations event in Crete, Greece, July 10, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 03:02
    Photo ID: 9815711
    VIRIN: 260710-N-XB532-1061
    Resolution: 7416x4944
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL
    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL
    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL
    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL
    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL
    NSA Souda Bay Pachia Ammos Beach Clean Up COMREL

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    TAGS

    Beach Cleanup
    Naval Support Activity Souda Bay
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)
    COMREL
    Crete

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