NSA Souda Bay Hosts CODEL Westerman

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 8, 2026) Congressman Bruce Westerman, House Committee on Natural Resources, left, greets Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay service members during a bipartisan congressional delegation (CODEL) visit to the base, July 8, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)