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    NSA Souda Bay Hosts CODEL Westerman [Image 1 of 3]

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    NSA Souda Bay Hosts CODEL Westerman

    GREECE

    07.07.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (July 8, 2026) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, center, poses for a photo with bipartisan congressional delegates (CODEL) led by Congressman Bruce Westerman during a visit to the base, July 8, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Najwa Ziadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.17.2026 02:34
    Photo ID: 9815651
    VIRIN: 260708-N-XB532-1005
    Resolution: 6726x4484
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSA Souda Bay Hosts CODEL Westerman [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Najwa Ziadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Sailor Engagement
    Crete
    Bruce Westerman

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