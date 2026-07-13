Exercise Southern Jackaroo 26

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TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, Australia (June 10, 2026) - Australian Army tank crew stands by in simulated battlefield during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 10,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)