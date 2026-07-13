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    Exercise Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 38 of 39]

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    Exercise Southern Jackaroo 26

    TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Abraham Gomez 

    AFN Kunsan

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, Australia (June 10, 2026) - Australian Army tank crew parked in simulated battlefield during Exercise Southern Jackaroo in Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, June 10,2026. Exercise Southern Jackaroo is a multinational training event involving the armed forces of United States, Australia, and Japan at the Townsville Field Training Area in Australia, strengthening interoperability among allied nations in the Indo-Pacific Region through joint operations and live-fire training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Abraham Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 22:56
    Photo ID: 9815442
    VIRIN: 260610-A-RM303-1298
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.51 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Exercise Southern Jackaroo 26 [Image 39 of 39], by PFC Abraham Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th Airborne Division
    1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Townsville Field Training Area
    Southern Jackaroo 2026
    SOJAC26

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