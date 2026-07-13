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    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program [Image 3 of 6]

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    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program

    MANOA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, the Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander, along with U.S. Army Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanding Officer, speak to student athletes attending the Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. Lenderman and Dalton both shared their own personal stories and philosophies with the students as well as what continues to motivate them through their illustrious careers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:55
    Photo ID: 9814933
    VIRIN: 260714-A-EM105-4952
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.59 MB
    Location: MANOA, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program [Image 6 of 6], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program
    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program
    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program
    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program
    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program
    Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program

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    Deputy Commander
    94th AAMDC
    visit
    YIP
    volunteer
    PACAF

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