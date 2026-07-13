Pacific Air Forces and 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanders visit the Youth Impact Program

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura L. Lenderman, the Pacific Air Forces Deputy Commander and the Deputy Theater Air Component Commander, along with U.S. Army Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command Deputy Commanding Officer, speak to student athletes attending the Youth Impact Program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Hawaii, July 14, 2026. Lenderman and Dalton both shared their own personal stories and philosophies with the students as well as what continues to motivate them through their illustrious careers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)