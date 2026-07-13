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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation [Image 2 of 10]

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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Swartzer, Air Force Global College vice commandant and dean of education, left, Col. Damian Holtzclaw, Air Force Global College commandant, and Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Stroman, Air Force Global College senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after Holtzclaw receives a farewell gift during his retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 10, 2026. Holtzclaw served as commandant of the Air Force Global College from Sept. 5, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2026, where he led the integration of online professional military education, the Civilian Leader Development School and the Community College of the Air Force to strengthen education and develop Airmen, Guardians and civilian leaders across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9814927
    VIRIN: 260710-F-WU407-2353
    Resolution: 2498x1930
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

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    retirement ceremony
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Global College

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