Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

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U.S. Air Force Col. Andrew Swartzer, Air Force Global College vice commandant and dean of education, left, Col. Damian Holtzclaw, Air Force Global College commandant, and Chief Master Sgt. Derrick Stroman, Air Force Global College senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo after Holtzclaw receives a farewell gift during his retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 10, 2026. Holtzclaw served as commandant of the Air Force Global College from Sept. 5, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2026, where he led the integration of online professional military education, the Civilian Leader Development School and the Community College of the Air Force to strengthen education and develop Airmen, Guardians and civilian leaders across the force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)