U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Irick, Department of the Air Force Headquarters A1 director of Digital Transformation, and Col. Damian Holtzclaw, commander of the Air Force Global College, shake hands during Holtzclaw's retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 10, 2026. The ceremony honored Holtzclaw’s distinguished career and contributions to developing Airmen, strengthening professional military education, and advancing the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9814915
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-WU407-8090
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.