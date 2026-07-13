Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

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U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Irick, Department of the Air Force Headquarters A1 director of Digital Transformation, and Col. Damian Holtzclaw, commander of the Air Force Global College, shake hands during Holtzclaw's retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 10, 2026. The ceremony honored Holtzclaw’s distinguished career and contributions to developing Airmen, strengthening professional military education, and advancing the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)