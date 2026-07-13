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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation [Image 7 of 10]

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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Edward Irick, Department of the Air Force Headquarters A1 director of Digital Transformation, and Col. Damian Holtzclaw, commander of the Air Force Global College, shake hands during Holtzclaw's retirement ceremony at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 10, 2026. The ceremony honored Holtzclaw’s distinguished career and contributions to developing Airmen, strengthening professional military education, and advancing the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 16:46
    Photo ID: 9814915
    VIRIN: 260710-F-WU407-8090
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation
    Col. Damian Holtzclaw concludes career of leadership and innovation

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    retirement ceremony
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Global College

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