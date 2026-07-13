Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony

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Michael "Mike" Buemi, deputy assistant secretary of war for Counternarcotics and Global Threats, delivers remarks during the Fiscal Year 2025 National Guard Counterdrug Awards Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2026. Buemi highlighted the critical role the National Guard Counterdrug Program plays in the nation's counternarcotics strategy and recognized the contributions of award recipients supporting law enforcement, intelligence and drug prevention efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)