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    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22]

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    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson 

    District of Columbia Counterdrug Task Force

    Michael "Mike" Buemi, deputy assistant secretary of war for Counternarcotics and Global Threats, delivers remarks during the Fiscal Year 2025 National Guard Counterdrug Awards Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2026. Buemi highlighted the critical role the National Guard Counterdrug Program plays in the nation's counternarcotics strategy and recognized the contributions of award recipients supporting law enforcement, intelligence and drug prevention efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9814771
    VIRIN: 260715-Z-HY051-1115
    Resolution: 5418x3605
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Simone Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony
    Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony

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    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Guard Counterdrug Program recognizes FY25 award recipients for exceptional mission impact

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