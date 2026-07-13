Michael "Mike" Buemi, deputy assistant secretary of war for Counternarcotics and Global Threats, delivers remarks during the Fiscal Year 2025 National Guard Counterdrug Awards Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2026. Buemi highlighted the critical role the National Guard Counterdrug Program plays in the nation's counternarcotics strategy and recognized the contributions of award recipients supporting law enforcement, intelligence and drug prevention efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Simone Sampson)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 15:49
|Photo ID:
|9814771
|VIRIN:
|260715-Z-HY051-1115
|Resolution:
|5418x3605
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
This work, Michael Buemi Delivers Remarks at Counterdrug Awards Ceremony [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Simone Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard Counterdrug Program recognizes FY25 award recipients for exceptional mission impact
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