National Guard Counterdrug Program recognizes FY25 award recipients for exceptional mission impact

ARLINGTON, Va. — The National Guard Bureau Counterdrug Division recognized six outstanding service members and one state program during the Fiscal Year 2025 National Guard Counterdrug Awards Ceremony at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City on July 15, honoring excellence in counterdrug operations, criminal analysis, prevention and aviation support.

The ceremony was officiated by Michael "Mike" Buemi, deputy assistant secretary of war for Counternarcotics and Global Threats and U.S. Air Force Col. Laurie Rodriguez, chief of the National Guard Bureau Counterdrug Division. Presentation of these awards underscores the Department of War's continued support for the National Guard Counterdrug Program. Other notable attendees include U.S. Army Brigadier General Richard Cipro Land Component Commander, Joint Force Headquarters, Massachusetts National Guard.

"We're working on writing a global counternarcotics strategy, and within that strategy there will be a National Guard counterdrug component because we're all part of the same effort," Buemi said. He emphasized that the National Guard Counterdrug Program plays a vital role in the nation's intelligence enterprise by providing specialized analytical capabilities to partner law enforcement and interagency communities, while also strengthening communities through prevention initiatives.

"The work you do in drug prevention is also incredibly important," he said. "The people who received awards today for their work in drug prevention are a great example of that. It's all part of the same strategy, and we have to approach it through different avenues."

Awards were presented to Sgt. 1st Class Esmeralda Martinez of the Illinois National Guard, who was named Criminal Analyst of the Year; Sgt. 1st Class Fernando Lopez-Iniguez of the California National Guard, recognized as Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Civil Operator of the Year; and the Arizona National Guard Counterdrug Program, which received Drug Demand Reduction Outreach Program of the Year for its statewide prevention efforts. Staff Sgt. Andrew Burkes of the North Carolina National Guard earned Ground Reconnaissance Operator of the Year for his operational support to law enforcement, while Master Sgt. Dondi Briones of the Texas National Guard was recognized as Crew Chief of the Year for his leadership and contributions to the Counterdrug Aviation Program. More than 30 nominations from across the nation were submitted for the FY25 awards, recognizing individuals and programs whose leadership, innovation and operational excellence strengthened counterdrug missions in support of law enforcement agencies and communities nationwide.

The annual awards ceremony highlights the National Guard Counterdrug Program's commitment to recognizing service members and programs whose expertise, innovation and dedication strengthen partnerships with federal, state and local agencies while enhancing public safety across the nation.