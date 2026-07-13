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    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course [Image 7 of 10]

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    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)     

    A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, rappels down a rock face during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 13, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9814728
    VIRIN: 260713-M-DI173-1072
    Resolution: 1200x1800
    Size: 880.03 KB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Orion Stpierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course
    MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course

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    MFR
    3/25
    MTX
    Bridgeport
    MFRMTX263
    Mountain Warfare Training Center

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