MTX 26-3 | 3/25 Conducts a Rappelling Course

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A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, rappels down a rock face during Mountain Training Exercise (MTX) 26-3 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 13, 2026. MTX is an annual two-week training evolution that is designed to strengthen unit cohesion and prepare the battalion for rapid mobilization in support of future global operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Orion Stpierre)