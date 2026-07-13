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Ted Stevens, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, lifts his modified F-16 Fighting Falcon off the runway for a test flight June 26, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The test was part of the Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying Testbed program, also known as VENOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)