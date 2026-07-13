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    VENOM [Image 6 of 6]

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    VENOM

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Airman 1st Class Landon Campbell, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes Ted Stevens, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, as he taxis out for a test flight June 26, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The test was part of the Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying Testbed program, also known as VENOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9814518
    VIRIN: 260626-F-OC707-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2004
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VENOM [Image 6 of 6], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VENOM program progresses to piloted flights, autonomy tests

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    eglin
    96 TW
    test
    air force

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