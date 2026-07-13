Airman 1st Class Landon Campbell, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, salutes Ted Stevens, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, as he taxis out for a test flight June 26, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The test was part of the Viper Experimentation and Next-gen Operations Model – Autonomy Flying Testbed program, also known as VENOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9814518
|VIRIN:
|260626-F-OC707-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2004
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VENOM [Image 6 of 6], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VENOM program progresses to piloted flights, autonomy tests
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