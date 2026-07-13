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    Marines Participate in Women’s Age Group Wrestling Council [Image 2 of 2]

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    Marines Participate in Women’s Age Group Wrestling Council

    FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, center, an assistant exercise coordinator with Marine Forces South, speaks to coaches during a Women’s Age Group Council for wrestling in Fargo, N.D., July 16, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:13
    Photo ID: 9814507
    VIRIN: 260716-M-HP224-1015
    Resolution: 5998x4001
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Marines Participate in Women’s Age Group Wrestling Council [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Council
    MCRC
    USAW
    Wrestling
    Coaches
    Battles Won Award

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