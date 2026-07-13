U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Evita Mosqueda, center, an assistant exercise coordinator with Marine Forces South, speaks to coaches during a Women’s Age Group Council for wrestling in Fargo, N.D., July 16, 2026. This year marks the historic 10th anniversary of the partnership between the U.S. Marine Corps and USA Wrestling. Through this collaboration, the Marine Corps actively engages with coaches, athletes, and community leaders nationwide. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:13
|Photo ID:
|9814506
|VIRIN:
|260716-M-HP224-1005
|Resolution:
|4244x2831
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines Participate in Women’s Age Group Wrestling Council [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.