U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley 'Wreck' Rolfe, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark 'Shank' Bigda following the completion of his fini flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker, July 14, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9814497
|VIRIN:
|260717-Z-DY432-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|783.49 KB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
No keywords found.