104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley 'Wreck' Rolfe, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark 'Shank' Bigda following the completion of his fini flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker, July 14, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.



(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)