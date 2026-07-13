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    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6]

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    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight

    WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Jerry Hewitt 

    104th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ashley 'Wreck' Rolfe, 104th Fighter Wing Operations Group Commander, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark 'Shank' Bigda following the completion of his fini flight in a KC-135 Stratotanker, July 14, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.

    (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Jay Hewitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:12
    Photo ID: 9814497
    VIRIN: 260717-Z-DY432-1001
    Resolution: 2400x1714
    Size: 783.49 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by Jerry Hewitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight

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    104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight

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    TAGS

    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestomer
    Air Force

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