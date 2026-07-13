U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark 'Shank' Bigda, 104th Fighter Wing flight surgeon, views a refueling operation during his fini flight on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 101st Air Refueling Wing, July 14, 2026, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Westfield, Mass.
(U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 14:12
|Photo ID:
|9814495
|VIRIN:
|260714-Z-IA789-1005
|Resolution:
|2400x1714
|Size:
|679.32 KB
|Location:
|WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight
No keywords found.