Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.16.2026 14:12 Photo ID: 9814495 VIRIN: 260714-Z-IA789-1005 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 679.32 KB Location: WESTFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US

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This work, 104th Fighter Wing Celebrates Flight Surgeon's Fifteen Years of Service with Fini Flight [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.