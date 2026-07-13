Capt. Richard Prescott, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), left, shakes hands with Cmdr. Jim Hinds, Stennis’ strike officer during Hind’s ring off ceremony aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, July 10, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paige Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 12:43
|Photo ID:
|9814239
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-CO502-1054
|Resolution:
|4573x3049
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer [Image 3 of 3], by SN Paige Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.