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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer [Image 2 of 3]

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Seaman Paige Brown 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Cmdr. Jim Hinds, strike officer assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), renders a salute during his ring off ceremony aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, July 10, 2026. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paige Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 12:43
    Photo ID: 9814237
    VIRIN: 260710-N-CO502-1045
    Resolution: 4182x2788
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer [Image 3 of 3], by SN Paige Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Rings Off Strike Officer

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