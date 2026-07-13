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    49er of the Week [Image 3 of 3]

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    49er of the Week

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Mullin, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 49th Wing command chief, right, present a 49er of the Week certificate to U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Uriah Kortz, 49th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 13, 2026. Kortz was recognized as the 49er of the Week as he assisted in the training of nine personnel on anti-access on short notice and was able to safely secure a 1.3 explosive without hindering the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:13
    Photo ID: 9814005
    VIRIN: 260713-F-TL923-1008
    Resolution: 4520x3013
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 49er of the Week [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Combat Command
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    49th Wing
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