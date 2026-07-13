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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Uriah Kortz, 49th Security Forces Squadron installation entry controller, earned 49er of the week recognition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 10, 2026. Kortz was recognized as the 49er of the Week as he assisted in the training of nine personnel on anti-access on short notice and was able to safely secure a 1.3 explosive without hindering the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)