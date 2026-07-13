JBLM soldier assists motorist, receives award

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Lt. Col. Kellan Travis, commander of Joint Base Lewis McChord's 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (left), awards Pfc. Ian Tate, of the same unit, an Army Achievement Medal on July 13 for his work assisting a stranded motorist near JBLM on June 12. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)