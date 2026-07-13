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    JBLM soldier assists motorist, receives award [Image 2 of 2]

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    JBLM soldier assists motorist, receives award

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Lt. Col. Kellan Travis, commander of Joint Base Lewis McChord's 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (left), awards Pfc. Ian Tate, of the same unit, an Army Achievement Medal on July 13 for his work assisting a stranded motorist near JBLM on June 12. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 11:07
    Photo ID: 9813996
    VIRIN: 260713-D-A4607-7934
    Resolution: 5694x3796
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    IMCOM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    IMCOM Pacific

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