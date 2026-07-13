Lt. Col. Kellan Travis, commander of Joint Base Lewis McChord's 2nd Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (left), pins an Army Achievement Medal on Pfc. Ian Tate, of the same unit, on July 13 for his work assisting a stranded motorist near JBLM on June 12. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Taylor Zacherl)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 11:07
|Photo ID:
|9813984
|VIRIN:
|260713-D-A4607-6784
|Resolution:
|5682x3788
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM soldier assists motorist, receives award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM soldier assists motorist, receives award
No keywords found.