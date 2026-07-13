7th ATC Change of Responsibility

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Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez, stands at attention during the 7th Army Training Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony on the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July, 16, 2026. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)