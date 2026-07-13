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    7th ATC Change of Responsibility [Image 12 of 26]

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    7th ATC Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    Soldiers stand in formation during the 7th Army Training Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony on the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July, 16, 2026. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 10:47
    Photo ID: 9813942
    VIRIN: 260715-A-EF519-5165
    Resolution: 3347x2231
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 7th ATC Change of Responsibility [Image 26 of 26], by CPL Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
    7th ATC Change of Responsibility
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