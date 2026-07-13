Soldiers stand in formation during the 7th Army Training Command Change of Responsibility Ceremony on the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July, 16, 2026. Outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Paul M. Fedorisin relinquished his responsibility to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Michael D. Sanchez. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thomas Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 10:47
|Photo ID:
|9813942
|VIRIN:
|260715-A-EF519-5165
|Resolution:
|3347x2231
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th ATC Change of Responsibility [Image 26 of 26], by CPL Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.