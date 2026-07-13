U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026

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Steelworker 2nd Class Peter Didelius, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, uses a level to ensure accurate measurements and quality control as part of a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to construct a two-room classroom building at SD Negeri 158309 in Pandan, Indonesia, July 15, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)